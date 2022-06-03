Chris Jericho Addresses AEW’s Situation Between MJF and Tony Khan

As PWMania.com previously reported, on the June 1st, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo highlighting his relationship with President Tony Khan. MJF stated Khan has been saving money in order to sign former WWE stars who can’t lace his boots, and he also referred to Khan as a “f*cking mark.”

Chris Jericho expressed his thoughts on the incident via Twitter without naming MJF by name.

“For the record @AEW is the best sports entertainment company I’ve ever worked for & @TonyKhan is the best boss I’ve done business with. If certain talents feel they’re under compensated, maybe ur not as good as u think u are. Go elsewhere PLEASE. You’ll be begging to come back!” Jericho wrote.