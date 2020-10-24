Chris Jericho Addresses Musical Segment With MJF

As PWMania.com previously reported, this week’s AEW Dynamite drew 753,000 (0.30 18-49 demo) overall viewers.
Pentagon vs. Rey Fenix did the most viewers with 832,000 during the quarter hour that featured most of the match. The quarter hour with Chris Jericho and MJF’s musical performance drew 676,000 viewers although F4WOnline.com noted that it peaked at just over 800,000 viewers in minute-by-minute numbers.
Jericho commented on the viewership:
Just saw minute by minute ratings for #LeDinnerDebonair & I’m stoked that almost 800k checked out our song and dance! Fifth highest demo for #AEWDynamite as well. Add over a million views on Twitter & it looks like our experiment paid off! The #DemoGod wins again! @The_MJF
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 23, 2020