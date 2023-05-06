Chris Jericho Comments On AEW Selling Over 60,000 Tickets In One Day For ALL IN 2023



AEW went all in for their ALL IN show.

And it’s paying off well.

Chris Jericho both surfaced on social media to boast the company moving more than 60,000 tickets after one day of general on-sale.

As noted, the company moved 43,000+ tickets just on pre-sale alone.

On Friday, as we previously reported here at PWMania.com, the AEW boss-man took to Twitter and commented on over 60,000 tickets now being sold for the AEW ALL IN 2023 show on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

“The Ocho” also surfaced on social media to comment on the exciting news.

Jericho added, “They said we couldn’t do it….and yet here we are at 60,000 tickets sold by the first day of general sales!! AEW has created a MONSTER…and I plan to lead the charge. See you in August, Wembley Stadium!”