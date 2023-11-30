Chris Jericho Reacts To AEW Dynamite Beating WWE SmackDown On FS1

Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite surprisingly beat this past Friday night’s Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of WWE SmackDown in viewership and key demo ratings, but this only happened because SmackDown aired on FS1 rather than their usual television network, which is FOX.

AEW star Chris Jericho took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on this surprising development as a response to a post that posted this information on social media.

Jericho wrote, “But I thought the sky was falling!!?? @aew”

You can check out Jericho’s post below.