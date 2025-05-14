John Cena Set For WWE RAW On June 9th In Phoenix

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is officially scheduled to appear on the June 9th, 2025 episode of WWE RAW, emanating from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The appearance is part of Cena’s highly anticipated farewell tour, which will span the remainder of 2025. WWE has been marketing this final run as a celebration of Cena’s legendary career, with the 16-time (now 17-time) World Champion making select televised appearances and title defenses en route to his eventual retirement.

Following his successful (and controversial) defense against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash earlier this month, Cena is expected to continue his reign into the summer, with major stops along the way—including the Saturday Night’s Main Event and SummerSlam weekends.

While no official opponent or segment has been announced for the June 9 edition of RAW, the event is already generating buzz with fans eager to see how Cena’s farewell journey unfolds.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Cena’s upcoming schedule, potential challengers, and full coverage of his farewell tour.