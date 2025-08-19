Favorites And Betting Odds For This Weekend’s WWE NXT Heatwave

WWE is set to host its NXT Heatwave Premium Live Event (PLE) this Sunday, August 24, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Current betting odds have been released for three key matches: the WWE NXT Championship Match, the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match, and the TNA Knockouts World Championship Triple Threat Match.

Femi is favored to win and retain his NXT Championship against either TNA World Champion Trick Williams or Je’Von Evans.

In the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match, DarkState is favored to defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger to become the new champions. For the TNA Knockouts World Championship Triple Threat Match, Masha Slamovich is favored to defeat WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and Ash By Elegance to claim the championship.

You can check out the latest betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE NXT Championship Match

“The Ruler Of NXT’ Oba Femi (c) -400 (1/4) vs. TNA World Champion Trick Williams or “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans +250 (5/2)

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) (c) +170 (17/10) vs. DarkState -250 (2/5)

TNA Knockouts World Championship Triple Threat Match

Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne (c) +110 (11/10) vs. Masha Slamovich -150 (2/3) vs. The Elegance Brand’s TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Ash By Elegance +600 (6/1)