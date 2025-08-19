Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will air live on Netflix.

The event will take place at BP Pulse Live in Birmingham, England, with a special start time of 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT.

In the featured matches, “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley will face “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez from The Judgment Day in a singles match.

Additionally, Kofi Kingston of The New Day will compete against Penta in another singles bout.

Join us every Monday night at 8/7c for live coverage of WWE RAW results.