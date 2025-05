During the RAW Recap show, Penta discussed various topics, including his conflicts with the Judgment Day and his plans for the group.

Penta said, “Do something. I promise you. One by one, will fall. You know? Give me a little moment. I prepared something special for them.”

You can check out Penta’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)