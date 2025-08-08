Karrion Kross Speaks Out On WWE Future As Contract Rumors Continue

Recent reports indicated that the WWE contracts of Karrion Kross and Scarlett were set to expire this coming weekend.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Kross has been offered a new deal to remain with the company.

Speaking on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Kross addressed the speculation regarding his WWE future:

“I’m still under contract. I saw a bunch of stuff online today—what is today? Thursday? I don’t know when you’re putting this up, but today’s Thursday. I saw a bunch of stuff online today. I don’t know where it’s coming from, and I don’t care to speak to any of it. But I mean, all I can tell you is the only way you’re going to get the real story is when you get it from me. That’s all I can tell you.”

Kross went on to hint that an update is coming soon:

“I can’t really speak to any of the legitimacy of anything that is being recently reported, but I’ll tell you right now, everyone’s going to know exactly what’s going on very soon. They’re gonna know.”

While no official announcement has been made by WWE, it appears that clarity on Kross and Scarlett’s contractual status is imminent.