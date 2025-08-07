Report: WWE Offers Karrion Kross New Deal

A new update has emerged regarding the contract status of Karrion Kross and Scarlett, whose current WWE deals are set to expire this weekend.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Kross has now been offered a new deal to remain with WWE.

The update, provided by Dave Meltzer, follows last week’s report from Fightful Select that first revealed his contract was set to run out. “I was told the story about him not being signed to a contract, I heard that is legit, but he did get an offer,” Meltzer said. “Maybe when the story that he didn’t get an offer was written it was accurate, but I was told he’s gotten an offer and I don’t expect him going anywhere.”

Meltzer added an interesting layer to the story, speculating that the situation may be part of a larger storyline. He noted that the timing of the report, WWE’s recent plugging of Kross’s new book, and recent public praise from Paul Heyman could point to WWE “working” the audience in a similar fashion to R-Truth’s kayfabe departure and return earlier this year.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Heyman referred to Kross as one of the names he sees as part of WWE’s long-term creative future. That endorsement, combined with the book promotion and lack of buzz about interest from other companies, strongly suggests Kross and Scarlett are expected to re-sign.

