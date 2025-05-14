Rey Mysterio Being Honored By The National Hispanic Media Coalition

The following press release was issued today:

NATIONAL HISPANIC MEDIA COALITION TO HONOR ACAPULCO, COBRA KAI, CRIS ABREGO, DANIELLA PINEDA, ISABELA MERCED, PHIL LORD, & REY MYSTERIO DURING 2025 IMPACT AWARDS GALA

Co-hosted by Al Madrigal and Jessica Marie Garcia, the annual awards gala celebrates the outstanding individuals making a difference in the entertainment industry

LOS ANGELES, CA – The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) today announced the honorees for the 2025 Impact Awards Gala, taking place on Friday, June 6, 2025, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.

The tremendous slate of honorees includes two groundbreaking television series trailblazing within the industry in terms of representation and inclusion. This year, NHMC is honoring AppleTV+ series Acapulco – now going into its fourth and final season – with the Authentic Storytelling Impact Award for its incredible achievement as a comedy series. In recognition of its inclusivity of various communities, Netflix’s Cobra Kai is being honored with the Ensemble Impact Award, as the series features characters and storylines that reflect the richness of diversity on screen.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hyphenate Media Group and Chairman of the Television Academy, Cris Abrego, is being recognized with the Leadership Impact Award for his achievements as an entrepreneur, entertainment executive, and award-winning television creator and producer.

Actress Daniella Pineda is being honored with the Outstanding Performance Impact Award for her dynamic portrayal of Anaïs in Amazon MGM Studios & Artists Equity’s, The Accountant 2.

Actress Isabela Merced is being honored for her myriad of performances across film and television, including her critically acclaimed performance in The Last of Us and her highly anticipated role as Hawkgirl in James Gunn’s Superman, with the Next Generation Impact Award.

Filmmaker, producer, and writer Phil Lord, known for his work on Sony’s Spider-Man: Spider-Verse trilogy and Los Frikis, will be honored with the Visionary Impact Award for his unique ability to blend genres and push the boundaries of creativity.

Rounding out this year’s honorees, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will be honored with the Legend Impact Award for his groundbreaking impact in sports entertainment and representation spanning across generations.

“We are proud to honor these visionary leaders who are not only breaking barriers but building new paths for creatives to thrive,” said Brenda Victoria Castillo, President & CEO of the NHMC. “Our honorees are deeply rooted in the future of our culture. They represent the brilliance, power, and boundless potential of our community. In a time when visibility is resistance, celebrating our community isn’t just tradition – it’s a declaration. NHMC is committed to ensuring our stories are not only told, but centered in every space we enter.”

Honorees include:

* Acapulco – Authentic Storytelling Impact Award

* Cobra Kai – Ensemble Impact Award

* Cris Abrego – Leadership Impact Award

* Daniella Pineda – Outstanding Performance Impact Award

* Isabela Merced – Next Generation Impact Award

* Phil Lord – Visionary Impact Award

* Rey Mysterio – Legend Impact Award

Co-hosted by:

* Al Madrigal

* Jessica Marie Garcia

The annual Impact Awards Gala is a part of the NHMC’s overall mission to spotlight the importance of accurate, fair, and positive representation in media. Through the coveted Impact Awards, each year the NHMC honors individuals who are truly making an impact, shifting societal narratives, and setting an example in the entertainment industry.

NHMC is proud to recognize our partners Apple TV+, T-Mobile, 4SBay Partners, NBCUniversal, Google, Netflix, Variety, The Walt Disney Company, Fernando Soler, mitú, MOAF Properties, Warner Bros. Pictures, City National Bank, Paramount Global, Dun Foundation, Writers Guild of America West, and Grace Castillo. If interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected].

NHMC extends gratitude to this year’s Impact Awards Gala Committee Members: Chanelle Hardy, Craig Robinson, Glenda Martinez, Iva Colter, Jaime Davila, Joanna Diaz Soffer, Congressman Joaquin Castro, Karla Pita Loor, Peter Lenkov, and Tim McNeal.

Past Impact Award honorees include Aarón Sánchez, Ángel Manuel Soto, Eugenio Derbez, Fede Alvarez, Gina Torres, Harvey Guillén, Issa López, Tatyana Ali, Jharrel Jerome, Jessica Sarowitz, Julissa Prado, George and Mayan Lopez, Colman Domingo, Yvett Merino, Salma Hayek Pinault, Rosie Perez, America Ferrera, James Cameron, Rosario Dawson, Zoe Saldana, Danny Trejo, Diego Luna, The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), and more.

About The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC)

NHMC is a woman-led non-profit civil and human rights organization that was founded to eliminate hate, discrimination, and racism toward Latino communities.

We educate and increase Latino visibility, from our policy work in Washington, D.C., to our media advocacy work in Hollywood, where we collaborate, create, and connect Latino talent with the entertainment industry. At NHMC, we focus on all forms of media because it is one of the most influential and powerful institutions that shape society’s attitudes, values, and beliefs.

We have a number of initiatives dedicated to building bridges with creatives, including our Series Scriptwriters Program, Latinx Stream Showcase, Youth in Entertainment, and media advocacy fellowship programs.

We lead the work to eliminate online hate and disinformation across media platforms. We advocate for the Affordable Connectivity Program, Lifeline Program, Net Neutrality protections, and closing the digital divide for marginalized communities. NHMC works in partnership with other social justice organizations to safeguard democracy in the United States of America.