Chris Jericho Responds To Fan Who Makes Fun Of Konnan For Receiving The Covid-19 Vaccine

A Twitter/X user mocked former WCW star Konnan for receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Konnan responded to the fan with the following:

“Well it saved my life douchebag…dude and im serious I could a F what u think or say about me, your comments are as irrelevant as u are. Because I’m auto immune compromised due to end stage renal disease…so im more susceptible than u are to viruses and such.”

Jericho responded in a now-deleted post with the following message:

“Hey They Live…fuxk right off. You wanna talk shit to my bro k-Dogg? I’ll give u my address and we can discuss in person. And I’m totally serious. DM me motherfucker. Following your bitch ass now.”

@TheyLiveTruth reacted to Jericho deleting the post:

“Jericho was drunk. I did two podcasts with him before. He didn’t know it was me. I messaged him. He was embarrassed. He deleted his post. What an idiot.”