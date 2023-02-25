Chris Jericho Says He Sees Greatness In Ricky Starks The Same Way He Did With The Rock

Chris Jericho is an “Absolute” believer in Ricky Starks.

The pro wrestling legend recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about seeing greatness in the aforementioned up-and-coming AEW mega-star.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how he sees greatness in Starks just like he saw in The Rock: “When you first stand in the ring with The Rock, you talk about a generational talent, that’s a different level. The thing with Ricky is, I’ve seen glimpses of that, which is great. He’s still harnessing and the idea for this program was to continue to build. He did a great promo in San Antonio when we started that really blew my mind, I thought it was awesome.”

On how Starks has excelled at little nuances that make him stand out: “Then there were some moments that weren’t quite as good just because that’s how it goes. I thought last night [Wednesday] was the best Starks has been in our program so far. Nuances. A lot of the younger guys, they’ll talk with deep breathing because they are afraid to be like, ‘I want to say this. Pause. Let the crowd react.’ He really had some great nuances with that. That’s what Sammy Guevara and Danny Garcia are learning. Guys have to learn when they haven’t had a lot of promos, really how to hone in what you are and how to hold the crowd in the palm of your hand without saying a word. At the click of a pen, shall we say. Ricky is really starting to hone in on that and figure it out, which has been great.”

