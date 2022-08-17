Chris Jericho Won’t Miss AEW Dates Despite Lengthy Fozzy “Save The World” Tour

Fozzy has a busy schedule
Although the band will be traveling the country for their ongoing tour, Chris Jericho will not be missing any dates with AEW.
After all, he is, in fact, a real-life “Wizard.”
The following North American dates for the Chris Jericho-led band have been announced for the band’s “Save The World” tour.
* Thursday, September 8 @ The King Of Clubs – Columbus, OH
* Friday, September 9 @ Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY
* Saturday, September 10 @ Machine Shop – Flint, MI – SOLD OUT
* Sunday, September 11 @ Jergels – Pittsburgh, PA
* Monday, September 12 @ Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI
* Thursday, September 15 @ Castle Theater – Bloomington, IL
* Friday, September 16 @ The Art Theater – Hobart, IN
* Saturday, September 17 @ The Rave – Milwaukee, WI
* Sunday, September 18 @ Bogarts – Cincinnati, OH
* Monday, September 19 @ Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA
* Thursday, September 29 @ Underground – Charlotte, NC
* Friday, September 30 @ Canal Club – Richmond, VA
* Saturday, October 1 @ Soundstage – Baltimore, MD
* Sunday, October 2 @ Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY
* Monday, October 3 @ Taffeta – Lowell, MA
* Thursday, October 6 @ Foufounes Electriques – Montreal, QC
* Friday, October 7 @ Opera House – Toronto, ON
* Saturday, October 8 @ Empire Live – Albany, NY
* Sunday, October 9 @ Brooklyn Bowl – Philadelphia, PA
* Monday, October 10 @ Elevation – Virginia Beach, VA