Christian Cage Believes He Has About Three Years Left On His AEW Contract

AEW star Christian Cage appeared on an episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes he has about three years left on his current contract with the company and how he doesn’t intend to retire now as he is still having fun.

Cage said, “I always said I’m going to do it until it wasn’t fun.” “That was my barometer on it. How could I not be having fun right now? It’s still fun. I have no timeline. I signed a contract, I think I have three years left on this contract. We’ll get to the end of that and we’ll see what happens.”

“I feel like I have a lot of knowledge. I don’t know everything, but I know a lot. I feel I think the business differently, I lay out matches and see matches differently than other people do. I’d like to, when the time is right, to give back to the business for what it’s done for me.”

On not being happy with the Unsanctioned 2020 WWE Match with Randy Orton, where he wasn’t cleared to wrestle and took a punt instead that ended the bout:

“I was not [medically cleared]. Probably not the smartest thing to do [the punt], but there were ways around it at the time in the Performance Center. So that’s what we did. But I was not happy about that day because I felt that I could do more, and then when the ratings came in, it was the highest-rated show in a long time. I was like, wow, people really thought I was gonna wrestle, and they were excited to see me wrestle. I feel like I kind of let them down. So that was another thing that was in my head. Is this how I want to go out? It was unsanctioned. Do I want that to be the last memory people have of me being in the ring? It wasn’t.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)