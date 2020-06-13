Christopher DeJoseph’s First Comments Since His WWE Departure, More On His Release

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Regarding former WWE writer Christopher DeJoseph’s departure from the company, a story going around is that DeJoseph said something inappropriate during a Zoom conference call with employees. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “he said things that he shouldn’t have and according to some versions came off to them in a bad way, and Vince McMahon found out and that was it.”

DeJoseph tweeted about WWE for the first time since his departure:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR