Christopher DeJoseph’s First Comments Since His WWE Departure, More On His Release

Regarding former WWE writer Christopher DeJoseph’s departure from the company, a story going around is that DeJoseph said something inappropriate during a Zoom conference call with employees. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “he said things that he shouldn’t have and according to some versions came off to them in a bad way, and Vince McMahon found out and that was it.”
DeJoseph tweeted about WWE for the first time since his departure:
Totally dodged a bullet. #Raw #SmackDownOnFox
— Chris DJ DeJoseph (@chrisdejoseph) June 13, 2020
After ten years away wasn’t really into giving my life to the unpredictable whims of one person. But I believe in @bruceprichard and his vision.
— Chris DJ DeJoseph (@chrisdejoseph) June 13, 2020
Life is better than no life
— Chris DJ DeJoseph (@chrisdejoseph) June 13, 2020