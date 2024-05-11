Carmelo Hayes Reflects On His NXT Stand & Deliver Match With Trick Williams

WWE star Carmelo Hayes appeared on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about a number of topics including his match with NXT Stand & Deliver Match with NXT Champion Trick Williams.

Hayes said, “Yeah, I mean, it was definitely a cool moment, you know, everything aside.” “I’m glad we got to do that, again he made a good point, you know, a lot of people didn’t expect it was going to come down to him and I, thought it was Trick-Melo gang forever.”

“But you know, I had to do what I had to do and that’s what makes me, me. I see something, I make a decision, and normally on that decision I’m right and I always prosper in the end.”

You can check out Hayes’ comments in the video below.