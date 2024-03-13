CJ Perry Says Her Mental Health Is Severely Impacted Everytime She Uses Twitter (X)

As previously reported by PWMania.com, CJ Perry and Miro have separated since December of last year after seven years of marriage.

Perry recently took to her official Twitter (X) account and revealed that her mental health is severely impacted everytime she goes on the platform.

Perry wrote, “Every time I go to twitter or @x my mental health is severely impacted. Wild. No wonder I stay off this platform”

The AEW star has not been seen on TV since she turned on Andrade El Idolo and aligned with her former husband Miro at AEW World’s End.

You can check out Perry’s post below.