Claudio Addresses William Regal and the Future of the Blackpool Combat Club

Claudio Castagnoli
(Photo Credit: AEW)

AEW star Claudio recently spoke with DallasNews.com, discussing William Regal and the future of the Blackpool Combat Club.

“I mean, I guess we have to … we have to wait and see. You know, we’re still talking, I think we have to have a little group meeting to figure out what’s next, or if there’s a next. So yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

“I never stop learning from him. He’s the reason I got into WWE in the first place back in 2011, and he was one of the reasons why I really, you know, felt at home when I got to AEW because he was there. I was also the man who ended his career. So, I feel like there’s that connection there. There’s that respect. If you share the ring with somebody, there has to be a connection, especially when it’s somebody like William Regal. And I always learn from him, just the fact to be around him as much as I have been in the last couple of months in AEW, and to be around him not just in the back but also in front of the camera, it’s been emotional.”

