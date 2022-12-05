Claudio Addresses William Regal and the Future of the Blackpool Combat Club

AEW star Claudio recently spoke with DallasNews.com, discussing William Regal and the future of the Blackpool Combat Club.

“I mean, I guess we have to … we have to wait and see. You know, we’re still talking, I think we have to have a little group meeting to figure out what’s next, or if there’s a next. So yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

“I never stop learning from him. He’s the reason I got into WWE in the first place back in 2011, and he was one of the reasons why I really, you know, felt at home when I got to AEW because he was there. I was also the man who ended his career. So, I feel like there’s that connection there. There’s that respect. If you share the ring with somebody, there has to be a connection, especially when it’s somebody like William Regal. And I always learn from him, just the fact to be around him as much as I have been in the last couple of months in AEW, and to be around him not just in the back but also in front of the camera, it’s been emotional.”