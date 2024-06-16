CM Punk Addresses His Recovery From Injury Following WWE Clash At The Castle Appearance

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk’s torn triceps injury at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble PLE was one of several factors that prompted WWE to take a “sharp turn” in its creative plans for WrestleMania 40.

As seen at the 2024 WWE Clash at the Castle PLE, CM Punk screwed Drew McIntyre out of the World Heavyweight Title. While speaking to the media after the event, Punk addressed his recovery from injury:

“I’ve been cleared, only for referee duty. I had a little bit of a hiccup out there. We’ll go back to the lab and reassess. I can tell you that my arm feels amazing. I got permission to skip Raw in Corpus Christi to go home to Chicago to see my doctors with the idea that I’m going to be cleared. I think SmackDown is in Chicago next week. I’m a Raw guy, but I’m going to skip Raw, get cleared, and show up to SmackDown and let everybody know the good news. Hopefully.”

The June 21st 2024 edition of SmackDown takes place in Chicago at the Allstate Arena.

CM Punk gives an update on his injury status “I’m a RAW guy. Im gonna skip RAW and get cleared and then I’m gonna show up to SmackDown and let everyone know the good news…. hopefully.”pic.twitter.com/oc8ODJQYGc — Vick (@Vick_8122) June 15, 2024



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)