CM Punk Asked WWE Legends For Feedback On His Hell In A Cell Match At Bad Blood

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson discussed his experience at the 2024 Bad Blood PLE in his podcast. The Hell in a Cell match that Punk had with Drew McIntyre was mentioned at one point in the conversation.

Host: “That classic picture of you, Tully, CM Punk, and DDP together in the back—come on, man—that was right after his brutal fight!”

Arn Anderson: “And the fact that he actually wanted our opinion of what we thought, you know, for a guy in his position, that was very humbling. Well, there’s much to learn about the generation before you. I know I learn something every day. So, the fact that he actually thought it had merit was very humbling, and I’m very appreciative that he looks at the business the way he does.”

