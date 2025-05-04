CM Punk, Bayley & Natalya React To Cora Jade’s WWE Release

As previously reported, Cora Jade was among several WWE talents released on Friday, May 2nd, 2025, as part of a wider round of cuts that also included Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance.

Shortly after news of her departure broke, Jade—real name Elayna Black—took to social media to share a powerful and emotional message reflecting on her journey and hinting at her next chapter:

“Dropping out of high school at 15 to chase my dreams was scary but I’m so thankful it worked out for the time that it did! I got to live out so many childhood dreams, go so many places, do so many things and most importantly I met some of the most important people in my life that I know I’ll have in my corner forever.

Unfortunately it didn’t go how I envisioned and I’m disappointed by a lot of things but I can look back with no regrets and know I did everything with love and passion and always stood up for myself, even in the times I was scared. I’m proud of myself for that.

With all that being said, TRUST that this is not the end and only my new beginning. I have a lot to say when the time is right. I have so many ideas and am excited for the future and to be able to show what I truly am capable of.

Elayna Black is back from the dead bitches! See you in 30.”

Her post quickly drew support and encouragement from current and former WWE colleagues across the industry:

CM Punk wrote: “Dream chaser. Turn it to gold.”

Natalya shared: “Keep pushing. This will be a part of your story and I know it’s going to be an amazing comeback! I loved our storyline together at NXT. I’ll always be very proud of you🖤🖤🖤”

Bayley, known for her comedic timing and camaraderie with younger talent, added: “Please do stand up comedy on the side for me forever.”

Cora Jade had been seen as a standout prospect within NXT, known for her edgy character work, in-ring potential, and fan connection. Injuries sidelined her for several months, but her passion for wrestling remained evident in her return teases and behind-the-scenes work.

With a 30-day non-compete clause in place, Jade will be free to explore new opportunities as Elayna Black by early June. Her message makes it clear that fans haven’t seen the last of her.

