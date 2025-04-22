CM Punk Comments On Finally Being In Main Event Of WrestleMania

CM Punk has checked another one off of the career-bucket list.

After his first-ever main event at WrestleMania 41 this past Saturday in Las Vegas, NV., “The Best in the World” took to Instagram to reflect back on the historic milestone.

He wrote the following via social media after WrestleMania 41 Saturday:

“There’s too many people to thank. I didn’t get here alone. I’ve been lifted up and comforted in bad times by people, family, who have always believed in me. It wasn’t a straight road. I took the long way. Along that way I’ve learned lessons. I’ve been wrong. I’ve been right. I’ve been mean. I’ve been humbled. I’m grateful for all the lumps. The good and the bad. What’s certain is you get back what you put in. Maybe not instantly. Maybe not tomorrow. But never say never. With a full heart and gratitude that goes to 11, I’m overwhelmed and in search of the perfect words to describe my last few days. Thank you. I love you. If it was the last one, it may very well have been the best one.”