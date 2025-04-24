Brie Bella Says WWE Hasn’t Reached Out To Her

The following was issued to us:

Nia Jax appeared on today’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show.

During the episode, Nia Jax and Nikki Garcia discussed their dating lives and Nia revealed she was waitlisted for Raya. Nia also opened up about her relationship with Tiffany Stratton and Brie urged WWE to call her, joking that they haven’t yet.

Nia Jax on her relationship with Tiffany Stratton (7:06-8:26)

Nikki Garcia: Going back to your point with helping and seeing, especially Tiffany versus Charlotte this Saturday, you did. You put that path there. You built that road this past year and Tiffany’s going in with such great equity because of the work you guys have been doing for a little over a year. Right?

Nia Jax: Yeah, her, I think, technically debut was at last year’s Royal Rumble, you know, and then she was on the road with us. Every tour, every live event, like she really put in the work, and I really like we had a trip to Australia. It was a 20-hour flight, and she was just sitting by herself and she’s just really quiet, and so I just sat next to her because I could tell like, you know, it’s intimidating. Everybody has their cliques and stuff, so I sat next to her for 20 hours on a flight and then totally hit it off with her because I’m 25, too, and then she was talking about Total Divas and I’m like, “Oh my gosh, this is crazy.” You know what’s weird? I feel like it was like a different lifetime. When she was bringing up stuff, I’m like, “Oh my gosh, I did that? Oh, I said that?” Sometimes I’m like, “Gosh, some of the shit I said.” But now, you know, she’s been, she’s very coachable. You know, she’s really good at taking criticism and taking any kind of like help. She always wants to do better, so we had fun. It was, you know, Naomi, Bailey, me. We were really like, because she was on our brand and we just kind of like kept her, we called her our little baby, you know.

Nia Jax on dating, getting waitlisted on Raya (12:34-13:40)

Brie Garcia: Would you ever go on like, is it Raya? Raya. Have you been on that dating app?

Nia Jax: You know what? There was a time where the girls were all getting into it. I think it was like Becky and Charlotte and they were all on Raya and I was like, “Okay, maybe I’ll try it,” and then I got wait listed.

Brie Garcia: What?

Nia Jax: Yeah. It was back when they were super like, very strict.

Brie Garcia: Okay, well, you need to try again.

Nia Jax: And then I was like, “Okay, well, that’s a sign.”

Brie Garcia: I mean, gosh, we were on Kristin Cavallari’s show and she was telling me she’s on it. She had like two dates lined up. Yeah.

Nia Jax: Wait, is somebody else on it speaking of dating?

Brie Garcia: Well, I’m trying to get her on it.

Nikki Garcia: I don’t know. You know what’s funny is I don’t know if I could do a dating app. I feel like I’m kind of like you. I’m not a big dater, and so being single now, it’s like, it’s just weird to think of like meeting someone on an app and then showing up and meeting them for the first time like, “Hi, I’m Nicole. Nice to meet you.”

Nia Jax: Genuine connections are something that like I would prefer and I don’t know. A dating app, I tried like a couple of times, then one person didn’t believe it was me and then it was just like, it’s awkward.

Nia, Nikki & Brie think Tom Brady is “too pretty” (14:16-14:30)

Nia Jax: Isn’t Tom Brady coming to Mania?

Brie Garcia: Oh, really. He’s single right?

Nia Jax: Isn’t he?

Nikki Garcia: I feel like he’s into supermodels.

Nia Jax: You are a supermodel. What are you talking about?

Nikki Garcia: But he’s a little too pretty right now.

Nia Jax: He’s botoxed to the max.

Brie Garcia says WWE hasn’t called (20:26-21:33)

Nikki Garcia: You know, this is one thing with mania. I wish there was just a way to get everyone involved. I feel like that’s, like I loved when they had-

Brie Garcia: The Battle Royals and all that.

Nikki Garcia: Exactly, like the Battle Royals. Now, with two nights, they should do a male one and a female one or do an intergender one. How fun would that be?

Nia Jax: Actually, I would love to do that. That’s a good time. The guys are so much fun to work with.

Brie Garcia: The fans would love it. It would be so fun. It would be such a great way to start WrestleMania 2.

Nia Jax: And the fun part for the girls is just getting our gear and our look. Even the fans love it. They always want to see what our look is. It’s like everybody wants to be showcased on this and I get it. It is what it is, but it would be nice if it was all, especially with two days.

Brie Garcia: I always think it’s fun when they add lumberjacks, lumberjills. Actually, that would have been a great one for Tiffany and Charlotte, but actually. Do you know what I mean?

Nia Jax: Book it.

Brie Garcia: WWE, call me. I’ll join creative, which, you know, they haven’t called, so if you guys want to call. No, I’m kidding.