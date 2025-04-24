Injured WWE Star Reportedly Nearing Return

Kairi Sane is nearing a highly anticipated return to WWE after being sidelined for months due to injury.

Back in December, Sane was removed from the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament following an injury that was later revealed to be a torn ligament in her thumb. While WWE never confirmed the severity of the injury publicly, Sane had remained off television and out of in-ring competition.

In a positive update shared via Twitter, Sane reflected on her recovery journey:

“Three months ago, I tore a ligament in my thumb and couldn’t even open a bottle cap. Now, I’ve fully regained my grip strength—and I’m even stronger than before. I’m truly grateful from the bottom of my heart to Dr. Hirsch, who performed my surgery. He was such a kind and wonderful doctor. I wish I had taken a photo with him to remember that moment.”

Sane’s message signals that she’s ready to get back into action — and fans may not have to wait much longer.

I’m truly grateful from the bottom of my heart to Dr. Hirsch, who performed my surgery.He was such a kind and… pic.twitter.com/l6RysHeCZz — Kairi Sane (@KAIRI_official) April 13, 2025

According to PWInsider.com, Sane was backstage at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas and is “expected to be back anytime.” The report adds weight to speculation that her return could be imminent, especially as WWE’s post-Mania season begins to ramp up across all brands.

With Damage CTRL continuing to shift and evolve following WrestleMania 41, Sane’s return could add even more intrigue to the ongoing women’s division storylines. Her last match occurred just weeks before the injury in late 2024, and many fans are eager to see where she’ll land upon re-entry into WWE programming.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on Kairi Sane’s comeback and updates across the WWE Women’s Division.