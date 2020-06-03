CM Punk Gives His Thoughts On George Floyd Protests, Says White People Need To Start Listening

On this week’s episode of WWE Backstage, former superstar and analyst CM Punk spoke about the ongoing protests occurring around the world in the name of George Floyd, who was brutally murdered by a Minneapolis police officer:

“I’m here to tell the white people that you need to listen to your black brothers and sisters and see where they are coming from. It’s hard to try to walk in somebody’s shoes or understand where they come from. This country, it’s almost two Americas. When I get pulled over I’m worried I’m gonna get a ticket. I don’t wanna live in a world where Mark [Henry] when your son gets pulled over he’s afraid that he’s gonna get murdered. I’m just here to tell white people that you need to shut up more and you certainly need to listen more. There is a problem and the paradox is the only way to deal with intolerance is with intolerance. If you are a white person you’re probably privileged.”

“Use that privilege and support your black brothers and sisters especially now because we need it in a time when hatred is stoked at the highest level and I don’t like things I see. I do what I can to stop it. I think I’m hopefully using my voice for good. Fascism and racism cannot win. If you’re struggling for a way to help then the easiest way to help is to combat that intolerance with intolerance.”

“There’s no room for it and how I relate that to myself even though none of this is truly about me — the first tattoo I ever saw in my life was a number on my grandfather’s arm. He rode horseback toward Nazi Panzer tanks and now we live in a world where the president says that Nazis are ‘very fine people’ and you can’t walk that back and you can’t tell me he meant something different. If you’re white use your voice protect your black brothers and sisters.”

RELATED ARTICLE: CM Punk, Booker T and Christian React To Jeff Hardy’s DUI Storyline