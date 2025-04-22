CM Punk Hints At Going After Dominik Mysterio And Intercontinental Title

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with Daniel Cormier for ESPN about various topics, including the new Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, and his victory at WrestleMania 41 Night 2.

Punk said, “It’s the ironic reaction is what that is because he’s a little snake. He’s a little piece of garbage. You know it too. (DC says he was cheering for Dominik) Of course you were because you’re like, ‘oh, I want to be funny and contrarian and I want to cheer for the guy that has no redeeming qualities whatsoever’. But now he’s the Intercontinental Champion. Well, my hat’s off to him. I don’t know what’s going on with me next. Maybe I’ll go after Dominik Mysterio. Man, every time I see him, I still see that little 8, 10-year-old little brat. You know what I mean? I wanted to punch him in the face when he was 10. Now I get to legally.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)