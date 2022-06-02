CM Punk Issues Challenge for NJPW Forbidden Door, Hiroshi Tanahashi Responds

CM Punk cut a promo during the June 1st, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, bringing up the NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event. Punk issued a challenge, which Hiroshi Tanahashi seemed to accept by walking out to the stage.
The United Center in Chicago will host Forbidden Door on June 26th, 2022.
You can watch the highlights below:
Look who just answered @CMPunk's challenge! It's The Ace 🎸 @tanahashi1_100 from @NJPWGlobal! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/zeAF59iVbi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022