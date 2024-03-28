CM Punk Likely For WrestleMania Go-Home RAW Next Week In Brooklyn

It looks like the WWE Universe can expect “The Best in the World” on the final WWE Monday Night Raw before this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

CM Punk is scheduled to appear as an in-studio guest on “The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani” next Monday in New York City, New York.

PWInsider.com is reporting that with “The Best in the World” traveling to NYC the same night as the WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw airs from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, there is a good chance he’ll be on the show in some form or fashion.

Also scheduled for next week’s Raw is The Rock and Roman Reigns, as well as a big eight-man tag-team match pitting The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods and the #DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa taking on The Judgment Day foursome of Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.