CM Punk On The Rock: “It’s Good To See That He Knows His Role And He’s Kept His Mouth Shut”

On Monday night, CM Punk made his return to WWE programming. He did a segment with Drew McIntyre and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in which they all exchanged words.

During the segment, Punk confirmed that he will be a guest commentator for Rollins and McIntyre’s title match at WrestleMania 40 – Night 2 on April 7th from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Punk discussed The Rock’s return, in which he turned heel and teamed up with Roman Reigns to face Rollins and Cody Rhodes on the first night of Mania.

“I’m glad Rock’s back. It’s good to see that he knows his role and he’s kept his mouth shut. Anything goes here in this new era of WWE. Me being back, I’m gonna cross paths with everybody sooner or later.”

Punk was joking about The Rock knowing his role since his return, noting that he has increased business and is the hottest act in the company as the feud heads into Mania. Punk lost the WWE Championship to The Rock at the Royal Rumble in 2013 and defeated him in a rematch at Elimination Chamber the next month.