Backstage News On WWE Plans For Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul

WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa is shaping up to be a can’t-miss television special, with a major championship bout and a potential appearance by a wrestling icon both on deck.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and Logan Paul is currently scheduled for the event, which will be taped live in front of a red-hot crowd.

The venue — Tampa’s Yuengling Center — is nearly sold out, with 9,224 tickets already distributed out of a 9,762 setup capacity. The cheapest remaining ticket is listed at $83, indicating strong demand and an expected sell-out that should create an electric atmosphere for the taping.

The event is also being heavily advertised around Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, who is featured prominently in all promotional materials. While not officially confirmed, this level of marketing has fueled speculation that Cena may compete or defend his championship at the event, potentially making for a double main event scenario.

With Backlash 2025 just days away, this Saturday Night’s Main Event could play a pivotal role in setting the stage for what comes next in WWE’s rapidly evolving landscape.

