CM Punk Scheduled For Several Upcoming WWE Raw Events

In the upcoming month, fans should expect seeing more of CM Punk on WWE Raw.

He returned to the ring a week ago against Drew McIntyre, with Seth Rollins serving as the special guest referee at the WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Punk lost his temper and knocked out Rollins with a GTS. McIntyre kicked him in the nuts and then delivered the Claymore kick to Punk.

On Tuesday, October 1, the first episode of NXT on The CW will be broadcast from Allstate Arena in Chicago. WWE has also revealed that CM Punk will make a special appearance in Chicago.

On this week’s Raw, Punk renewed his feud with McIntyre with a promo segment that Rollins interrupted. It ended when McIntyre pulled out Punk’s wristband and claimed that his idiotic dog Larry and his wonderful wife AJ were on his side in this fight, prompting Punk to pursue him. McIntyre backed away before Punk could reach him.

WWE’s website advertises Punk for Raw events throughout the month, including August 12th in Austin, TX, August 19th in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and August 26th in Providence, Rhode Island. The raw listings have not been updated for September.

He is not currently listed for the Bad Blood PLE on October 5th or the Bash in Berlin later this month.