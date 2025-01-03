CM Punk Set For RAW At MSG Meet & Greet With On Location Champion Package

According to OnLocation, an upcoming episode of WWE RAW at the World’s Most Famous Arena, MSG, in New York City, has a VIP Champion Package available that includes a meet and greet with top WWE superstar CM Punk.

The episode of WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden will take place on Monday, March 10th and it will air live on Netflix.

You can check out the full details below on the VIP Champion Package:

* Exclusive reserved row 1 seating within the Madison Club

* Meet & greet some of your favorite WWE Superstars as they stop by your suite!

* All Inclusive Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages

* Private Reserved M&G with CM Punk

* Exclusive WWE RAW x Priority Pass Gifting

* Receive an exclusive WWE souvenir!