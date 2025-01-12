CM Punk Shares His Dream Matchups In WWE

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on NightCap with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco, where he talked about a number of topics including his dream matchups in the company.

Punk said, “One name always comes to mind, and that’s Stone Cold Steve Austin. Unfortunately, he had to retire because of injuries, and he had a stroke, but Bret Hart is another one. Bret Hart would be a dream for me because that is a guy I looked up to when I was a kid. That’s a guy that helped get me into this sport from an interest perspective and that’s a guy who, to this day, I could text Bret right now and be like, ‘What’s up? I have a question and need some advice.’ He’ll hit me back right away. Much love to him.”

On the current WWE locker room:

“We have a pretty wealthy locker room when it comes to talent right now. There are a lot of people I would love to get in there with Gunther, he’s the champ on Raw. Would love to mix it up with my boy Cody (Rhodes). As far as legends go, the ones that probably aren’t going to happen but are dream matches, Austin is number one with a bullet.”

