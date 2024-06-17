CM Punk Speaks Out On WWE’s Culture Changing Since 2014

WWE star CM Punk, who got involved in the main event of Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland took part in the post-show press conference immediately following the PLE, where he talked about a number of topics including how WWE’s culture has changed since he left the company in 2014.

Punk said, “Somebody here told me that they were extremely happy that I was back to experience the atmosphere and the culture that I started to grow here.” “And a lot of it — and this is not my words. A lot of it was because of me, why this place is like this now. A lot of the things that I fought for and asked for, sometimes begged for, are now in place. And it’s just a much better place.”

“I’m older, I’m wiser. It’s a great crew. The people who like me will know that I’m being earnest and honest, and believe me. And the people who don’t like me will find a reason to twist that into, ‘Oh, he’s just lying, blah blah blah.’ Doesn’t matter, we’re here. We’re the ones that do the work, and we know what goes on behind the scenes. And in one word; it’s magic.”

You can check out Punk’s comments below.