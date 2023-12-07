CM Punk’s Return Expected To Sell Out Tickets For WWE SmackDown: Tribute To The Troops

How are tickets selling for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

WWE has reportedly sold 8,257 tickets for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

According to Wrestle Tix, there are only 435 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for a configuration that can seat 8,692 fans.

Scheduled for this week’s special annual “Tribute To The Troops” episode of the two-hour show is the blue brand return of CM Punk, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, a live musical performance by The War And Treaty, as well as Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar in first-round matches in the WWE U.S. Championship Contender Tournament.

