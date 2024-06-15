Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumors That He Was On Medication Prior To 2022 Hell In A Cell Match

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on an episode of the Major Wrestling Figure podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the rumors that he was on some kind of serious medication prior to his matchup with Seth Rollins at the 2022 WWE Hell in the Cell PLE.

Rhodes said, “I get very petty when I see on social that people think I had some sort of medication.” “I’ll tell you the god honest truth. I was hoping for some extra strength tunnel, I was hoping for something, but when I went to Larry in the training room looking for some anti-inflammatories, I was given, and I kid you not, two baby aspirins. I was happy to have them.”

“Right in the early part of the match, I thought I was going to puke because it’s that feeling when you’ve been punched in the nose or when you’ve been hit so hard that your body wasn’t ready, you took a fall from way high up or whatever it is. I thought that this won’t go much longer, I thought for sure I was gonna just literally vomit in front of the audience and then I found kind of a second wind. Near the end of it, I felt like I could have benched that 315 and just been repping it out but shortly thereafter, all that pain set in.”

