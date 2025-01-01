Cody Rhodes Advertised For Several WWE RAW Events

As WWE enters a new era with Raw transitioning to Netflix next Monday, fans can expect crossover appearances from SmackDown stars on Raw in the early stages of this new chapter.

The debut episode on Netflix is already shaping up to be a must-watch, featuring a stacked lineup of matches. Highlights include CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat, and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defending her title against Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match. The episode will also see the kickoff of John Cena’s highly anticipated retirement tour.

Adding to the excitement, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to reveal his January schedule. Rhodes confirmed he will appear on Raw three times this month, setting the stage for his continued dominance. At the Royal Rumble, Rhodes is slated to defend his championship against Kevin Owens in a high-stakes ladder match.

With major matches and appearances lined up, WWE’s Netflix era promises to deliver a thrilling start to 2025.