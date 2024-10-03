Cody Rhodes Comments On WWE Raw’s Move To Netflix

WWE reached an agreement with Netflix to move its flagship show, Monday Night Raw, from the USA Network to the streaming service starting in January 2025.

The Raw deal is worth more than $5 billion over ten years, with a minimum annual value of $500 million. Raw will return to being a two-hour show, something it hasn’t been since 2012, beginning October 7th, because the show is in a gap between the move from USA Network to Netflix.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rhodes discussed the show’s transition to streaming.

“I think the locker room is through the roof about going to Netflix. We all have it. We all watch and love it….Netflix is going to be huge for us … We’re going up in terms of our public spotlight. College football, NFL, those are the biggest things on the planet. They really are. We’re moving up and trying to get in that air. If you know anything about what we’re doing, we’re not far off. Netflix, I think, is definitely a big part of that. This is a huge deal for Netflix. This is a huge deal for WWE. I’m just excited that we get to kind of ride this new wave.”

