Cody Rhodes Confirmed For This Week’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up

Cody Rhodes is making a return to WWE SmackDown.

WWE has announced that Rhodes will appear on Friday’s Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, just one night before his first-ever match against Brock Lesnar.

“On a special SmackDown in Puerto Rico before WWE Backlash, ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes will appear on the blue brand. With his high-stakes matchup against The Beast just one day away, what will Rhodes want to talk about? Don’t miss The American Nightmare on SmackDown in Puerto Rico, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!,” WWE wrote.

Lesnar isn’t currently advertised for SmackDown, but he should be in town for the show on Saturday.

Cody’s appearance appears to be a last-minute decision, as he tweeted a list of upcoming dates, which does not include SmackDown.

The following is the updated card for Friday’s SmackDown from San Juan, Puerto Rico’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, as well as Cody’s aforementioned tweet:

* The go-home build for WWE Backlash

* Fallout from the WWE Draft

* Cody Rhodes will appear

* Bad Bunny will appear

* Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. The Viking Raiders

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross