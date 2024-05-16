Top WWE Star Has Been Cast In A New Horror Movie

According to Deadline, top WWE star Charlotte Flair (real name Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr) has been cast in the upcoming indie horror/thriller movie “You Lose You Die.” The movie, which is written by Carlos “Spiff TV” Suarez is already under the preproduction process.

The movie, which also stars Josh Bredl, Sophia Zimba, Ashley Hernandez, Alejandro Duran, Noah Crider, Marcella Acuña, Mercy Grant and Lydia Faith Gomez, tells the story of a sociopathic tech expert, Mr. Fantastik, played by Freddy Rodriguez, who runs a dark web show with other sociopaths, Ms. Perfect (Flair) and Mr. Creep (Anthony Alvarez). Viewers will then vote on games and challenges for prisoners and choose the weapons the sociopaths will use to kill the losers.