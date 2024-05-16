Update On WWE Holding A Future Royal Rumble Event In Saudi Arabia

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, spoke with ESPN’s Mike Coppinger on a number of topics including how an upgrade in The Kingdom’s deal with the WWE will be announced soon. Alalshikh also talked about how they aim to bring WrestleMania or the Royal Rumble to The Kingdom.

Alalshikh appeared on an episode of the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and was asked about hosting the 2025 Royal Rumble event. Alalshikh revealed that they are looking to hold the Royal Rumble event in 2026 or 2027.

WWE and Saudi Arabia has signed a ten-year partnership since March 2018 and WWE has held a number of PLEs annually. WWE will return to Saudi Arabia on May 24th for WWE SmackDown and May 25th for the WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

You can check out Alalshikh’s comments in the video below: