Austin Theory On Rumor That He And Grayson Waller Was Supposed To Be Pulled From WrestleMania 40

WWE star Austin Theory recently appeared on an episode of The Babyfaces Podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the rumor that he and Grayson Waller was supposed to be removed from the WrestleMania 40 card.

Theory said, “I didn’t see it, but I heard a lot about it. I was like, ‘Wow, somebody just wakes up and types something on the internet and everybody believes it.’ I love it because it explains that there is just a bunch of idiots out there. When it comes to me and Grayson Waller, there was no way we weren’t going to be in the tag team ladder match. We’re the best team, all-around, on both rosters. Completely.”

You can check out Theory’s comments in the video below.



