Backstage Update On Asuka’s Injury

WWE star and Damage CTRL member “The Empress Of Tomorrow” Asuka was pulled from the Queen of the Ring tournament due to an injury, but the nature of what she was dealing with had not been revealed, until now.

The Empress Of Tomorrow posted a video on her YouTube Channel and said that she is taking time off to recover from a knee injury. Asuka didn’t provide a timetable of when she may return to action, but an injury of that nature could keep her on the shelf for weeks or even months. Asuka last competed for WWE at Backlash France, where she and Kairi Sane lost the Women’s Tag Team Titles to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

You can check out Asuka’s comments in the video below.