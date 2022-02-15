Cody Rhodes Could Be Returning To WWE ‘In The Near Future’

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cody Rhodes’ AEW departure was officially announced on Tuesday morning after months of speculation about his future.

Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com noted the following about Cody possibly returning to WWE:

“I’m told Rhodes and WWE are in fact talking about him returning to the organization in the near future, I’m told. This is extremely significant considering Rhodes (and his wife) were a part of the small group that helped launch AEW alongside Tony Khan in 2019.”

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast confirmed that “Cody’s camp has been in contact with WWE officials.”

Shortly after the news broke that Cody was gone from AEW, the term Stardust (one of Cody’s personas in WWE) became a trending topic on Twitter.