The Undertaker Praises Damian Priest And Dominik Mysterio For Their Heel Work In WWE

Fans and industry insiders alike are praising Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels for the positive changes they have brought about in WWE. During an appearance on the “Six Feet Under” podcast, The Undertaker praised their efforts.

While WWE continues to hire independent wrestlers, there has been a shift in recent years toward athletes from other sports.

Regarding the hiring process, Taker stated, “I still think there is a quota of guys that they take from the independents but I’m pretty sure the objective now is the NFL combine, the Big 12 combines. To get those kind of athletes. They do have open workouts too. Like, they had one in Australia a month or so ago. It’s a lot different process. It’s another layer of the evolution of the product and the athletes.”

Taker stated that he saw defensive linemen and linebackers at the Big 12 combine.

Undertaker then praised WWE’s talent depth. He had a lot of positive things to say about The Judgment Day.

“The depth of talent now. You’ve got so many guys that have come up like The Judgment Day. Those guys — Damian Priest and Dominik, my goodness. We haven’t had that kind of heel in so long that just carries that kind of heat with him.”

Also on the podcast, Taker praised the depth of the women’s division and discussed the lack of depth in the tag teams, which he believes will be addressed soon.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)