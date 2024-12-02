Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Always Wears Suits

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on The Tonight Show, where he talked a number of topics including why he always wears suits.

Rhodes said, “Well, see now, everyone who we’ve talked about, I like. This particular individual… Well, okay, I’ll tell you a story. I’ll tell you a story. I started wearing suits all the time. It was around 2015. It just became this thing I wanted to represent wrestling and sports entertainment in a different way. So always suits, always customs. I didn’t feel pretentious about it. I wasn’t holding it over anybody. I just wanted to feel that, how I looked, right?”

On Owens having an issue with his manhood:

“Well, I have said in the past that there are men in the wrestling game intimidated by the whole suit thing. And typically what I’ll say is I think they have an issue with their — their manhood, if you know…I don’t want to use any crass language here, you know. It is late night. It’s Thanksgiving.”

On how wearing suits frustrates Kevin Owens:

“But no one has been more frustrated and upset with the fact that I wear suits than Kevin Owens. So make your own assumptions there as to what that means.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.