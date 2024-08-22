Cody Rhodes, Grayson Waller X-Exchange Leads To New Segment For 8/23 WWE SmackDown

Ahead of the August 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Grayson Waller have been going back-and-forth on social media, culminating in the WWE Universal Champion inviting him for a “chat” on WWE SmackDown this Friday night.

“I can’t wait for the day people wake up and realize that Cody Rhodes has always been the bad guy in the ‘story’,” Waller said in the post on X on Thursday that got the ball rolling.

“The American Nightmare” quickly fired back with a bold response just a couple of hours later.

“Interesting take Grayson Waller, how about we have a chat tomorrow on SmackDown and I can show you how much of a ‘bad guy’ I can be,” Rhodes said.

