Cody Rhodes Hypes His Appearance On Friday’s WWE SmackDown

This past Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW saw WWE star and winner of the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes address his win from Saturday’s event and his plans for this April’s WrestleMania 40 before he was interrupted by World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Rollins asked Rhodes what kind of a champion he wants to be and even tried to convince The American Nightmare to challenge him for his title at The Grandest Stage Of Them All rather than face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the second year in a row.

Rhodes took to his official Twitter (X) account in response to Rollins’ tweet and noted he will appear this coming Friday on SmackDown.

