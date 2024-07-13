Cody Rhodes Looks Back On His Match With Candice LeRae On The Indie Scene

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes took to the inaugural episode of his WWE talk show “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” to talk about a number of topics including his match with Candice LeRae on the independent scene.

Rhodes said, “So one time, [she] suplexed me on the indies, and the joke I used to make was, the strongest two people I’ve ever been in the ring with were, one was Brock Lesnar, and the other was Candice, like she threw me through the roof.”

On working with LeRae on the indie scene:

“I would go to the indie shows at the school I trained at and she was wrestling Gail Kim, like I looked up to her as far as being on the indies and being a girl from California, she was all the way in SoCal and I was in NorCal. We tagged with each other once and against each other once … I mean, if she gets her moment, I hope it’s against me.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.